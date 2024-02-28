Back to top

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Easterly Government Properties (DEA - Free Report) reported $72.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $73.7 million, representing a surprise of -1.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Easterly Government Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements: $1.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.4%.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $69.80 million compared to the $69.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
  • Diluted Earnings per share: $0.04 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.05.
Shares of Easterly Government Properties have returned -11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

