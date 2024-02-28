Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Silica Holdings (SLCA) Q4 Earnings

Silica Holdings (SLCA - Free Report) reported $336.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.6%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $347.82 million, representing a surprise of -3.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Silica Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment contribution margin - Industrial & Specialty Products: 46.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 42.75 million.
  • Segment contribution margin - Oil & Gas Proppants: 70.14 million compared to the 78.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales- Industrial & Specialty Products: $135.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $123.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.
  • Sales- Oil & Gas Proppants: $200.55 million compared to the $229.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.7% year over year.
Shares of Silica Holdings have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

