Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Chatham Lodging (CLDT - Free Report) reported $72.28 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to -$0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was +26.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chatham Lodging performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Room: $65.98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
  • Revenue- Reimbursable costs from related parties: $0.27 million versus $0.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.3% change.
  • Net Income (loss) attributable to per common shareholders (Diluted): -$0.23 versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$0.14.
Shares of Chatham Lodging have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

