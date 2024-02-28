Back to top

Privia Health (PRVA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Privia Health (PRVA - Free Report) reported $440.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $427.92 million, representing a surprise of +3.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -60.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Privia Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Practice Collections: $756.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $747.55 million.
  • Platform Contribution: $42.28 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $45.34 million.
  • Care Margin: $91.45 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $94.48 million.
Shares of Privia Health have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

