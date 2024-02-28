Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sealed Air (SEE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sealed Air (SEE - Free Report) reported $1.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion, representing a surprise of +0.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +41.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sealed Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Food: $892.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $904.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
  • Net sales- Protective: $484.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $467.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Food: $194.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $183.86 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate expenses and unallocated costs: -$11.10 million compared to the -$5.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Protective: $90.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $83.03 million.
Shares of Sealed Air have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

