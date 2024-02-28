Back to top

Clarivate PLC (CLVT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Clarivate PLC (CLVT - Free Report) reported $683.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $685.82 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +9.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Clarivate PLC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Intellectual Property: $225.60 million versus $218.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Life Sciences and Healthcare: $118.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $125.40 million.
  • Revenue- Academia and Government: $339.40 million compared to the $344.41 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Transactional Revenue: $153.80 million compared to the $153.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Re-occurring revenues: $119.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $118.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
  • Revenue- Subscription Revenue: $410.80 million compared to the $417.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
Shares of Clarivate PLC have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

