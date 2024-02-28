Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) reported $1.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.8%. EPS of -$0.18 for the same period compares to -$1.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 billion, representing a surprise of -0.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -38.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Norwegian Cruise Line performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Passenger Cruise Days: 5,856.41 KDays compared to the 5,776.4 KDays average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Capacity Days: 5,903.31 KDays compared to the 5,859.69 KDays average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Yield: $243.27 compared to the $242.66 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Occupancy percentage: 99.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 98%.
  • Net Cruise Cost per Capacity Day: $186.29 compared to the $185.89 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Cruise Cost per Capacity Day: $279.52 compared to the $275.88 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel: $912.89 compared to the $921.91 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Passengers carried: 648,893 versus 706,780 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel: $889.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $893.66 million.
  • Revenue- Onboard and other: $653.40 million versus $652.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.7% change.
  • Revenue- Passenger ticket: $1.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.8%.
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have returned -10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

