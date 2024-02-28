Quanterix (QTRX) Expands in Alzheimer's Testing With Alliances

Quanterix Corporation ( QTRX Quick Quote QTRX - Free Report) announced its inaugural collaborations with health systems to revolutionize Alzheimer’s disease (AD) diagnosis. By partnering with AdventHealth, Mass General Brigham, Mayo Clinic, SC-ADRC and UPMC, Quanterix is set to enhance AD testing accessibility, thereby impacting millions of patients across 18 states.
The financial terms of the collaborations have not been revealed.
More on the News
The collaborations will cover more than 140 hospitals across 18 states, serving approximately 21 million patients. This will mark a substantial expansion in clinical access to Quanterix's cutting-edge blood biomarker assays for AD. This expanded access promises to bridge the gap between traditional diagnostic methods and the pressing need for accurate, non-invasive AD testing.
Transforming Diagnosis Landscape
Traditionally, AD diagnosis relies on invasive procedures and costly biomarker detection methods, leaving a significant portion of patients undiagnosed or misdiagnosed.This inaccessibility has left 50-70% of symptomatic AD patients without a correct and timely diagnosis, impacting the quality of life, medical autonomy and general well-being.
Quanterix's blood-based biomarker testing offers a superior alternative, aligning with the recommendations of the NIA-AA criteria for AD diagnosis. The adoption of Quanterix's Simoa p-Tau 217 assays promises high accuracy and accessibility, revolutionizing the AD diagnosis landscape.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The collaborative efforts between Quanterix and these renowned healthcare institutions have sparked optimism in AD patient care. Driven by simplified, affordable and non-invasive testing methods, physicians can now proactively evaluate and monitor patients with memory concerns, significantly enhancing diagnostic accuracy and timely interventions.
Huge Market Prospects
Per Quanterix, 15 million Americans are predicted to be affected by Alzheimer’s by 2060. Highly accurate and easily accessible blood testing will play a critical role in the early detection and treatment of Alzheimer’s. Quanterix's strategic collaborations underscore its commitment to establishing the industry standard for AD testing, positioning the company as a pivotal player in the global fight against Alzheimer's.
Share Price Performance
Shares of QTRX have risen a stupendous 128.3% compared with the industry's 7.8% growth.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.
Image: Bigstock
