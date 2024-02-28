Back to top

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL - Free Report) reported $935.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $1.37 for the same period compares to $1.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $915.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29, the EPS surprise was +6.20%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cracker Barrel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable-store sales - Retail - YoY change: -5.3% versus -6.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Comparable-store sales - Restaurant - YoY change: -1.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -0.2%.
  • Revenues- Retail: $204.52 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $205.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%.
  • Revenues- Restaurant: $714.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $710.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
Shares of Cracker Barrel have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

