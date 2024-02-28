Back to top

Compared to Estimates, R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM - Free Report) reported $575.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $0.00 for the same period compares to -$0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $564.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how R1 RCM Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Net operating fees: $369.10 million versus $362.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
  • Revenue- Modular and other: $182.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $181.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.
  • Revenue- Incentive fees: $23.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.
Shares of R1 RCM Inc. have returned +32.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

