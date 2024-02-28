Back to top

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) reported revenue of $269.3 million, up 35.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.76, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $278.85 million, representing a surprise of -3.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Shift4 Payments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • End-to-End Payment Volume: $32.10 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32.30 billion.
  • Gross Revenue- Subscription and other revenues: $57.40 million versus $45.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +64% change.
  • Gross Revenue- Payments-based revenue: $648 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $710.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.9%.
Shares of Shift4 Payments have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

