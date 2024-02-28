Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Macy's (M) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Macy's (M - Free Report) reported $8.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.7%. EPS of $2.45 for the same period compares to $1.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.02, the EPS surprise was +21.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Macy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - Owned basis - YoY change (Domestic retail): -5.4% compared to the -4.7% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Store Count - End of Period - Bluemercury: 159 versus 158 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Consolidated Number of stores: 718 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 784.
  • Net Sales: $8.12 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.
  • Other Revenue: $255 million compared to the $220.16 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Sales- Other Revenue- Macy's Media Network revenue, net: $60 million compared to the $50.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Other Revenue- Credit card revenues, net: $195 million compared to the $165.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Macy's here>>>

Shares of Macy's have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Macy's, Inc. (M) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise