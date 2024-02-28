Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Delek US Holdings (DK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Delek US Holdings (DK - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.05 billion, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.46, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.81 billion, representing a surprise of +6.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -14.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Delek US Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Refining Margin - Tyler TX Refinery: $11.54 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.88 million.
  • Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Tyler TX Refinery: 79,304 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 77,881.36 BBL/D.
  • Refining Margin - Big Spring TX Refinery: $6.05 million versus $7.68 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Refining Margin - El Dorado: $4.94 million versus $7.54 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Refining Margin - Krotz Springs LA Refinery: $4.93 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.93 million.
  • Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Big Spring TX Refinery: 58,208 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 57,469.82 BBL/D.
  • Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Krotz Springs LA Refinery: 81,246 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 82,181.04 BBL/D.
  • Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - El Dorado AR Refinery: 87,648 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 81,731.05 BBL/D.
  • Production Per Day - Big Spring TX Refinery - Diesel/Jet: 19,593 BBL/D versus 20,210.6 BBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Logistics: $254.10 million compared to the $255.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Retail: $208.50 million versus $203.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.
  • Revenue- Refining: $3.94 billion versus $3.40 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Delek US Holdings here>>>

Shares of Delek US Holdings have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise