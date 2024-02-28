We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Delek US Holdings (DK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2023, Delek US Holdings (DK - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.05 billion, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.46, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.81 billion, representing a surprise of +6.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -14.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.28.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Delek US Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Refining Margin - Tyler TX Refinery: $11.54 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.88 million.
- Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Tyler TX Refinery: 79,304 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 77,881.36 BBL/D.
- Refining Margin - Big Spring TX Refinery: $6.05 million versus $7.68 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Refining Margin - El Dorado: $4.94 million versus $7.54 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Refining Margin - Krotz Springs LA Refinery: $4.93 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.93 million.
- Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Big Spring TX Refinery: 58,208 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 57,469.82 BBL/D.
- Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Krotz Springs LA Refinery: 81,246 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 82,181.04 BBL/D.
- Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - El Dorado AR Refinery: 87,648 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 81,731.05 BBL/D.
- Production Per Day - Big Spring TX Refinery - Diesel/Jet: 19,593 BBL/D versus 20,210.6 BBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Logistics: $254.10 million compared to the $255.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Retail: $208.50 million versus $203.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.
- Revenue- Refining: $3.94 billion versus $3.40 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.
Shares of Delek US Holdings have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.