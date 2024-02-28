See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Brian's Big Idea on Healthcare
The world of healthcare stocks is unlike the rest of the stock market. Biotechs and other healthcare names aren't priced the same way that tech stocks or industrials are priced in the stock market. Biotechs have a language unto their own and generally pricing revolves around the pipeline that a company has. Other health care names can be more focused on what percentage of services are covered by insurance will pay.
The first stock we look at that is moving higher today is Beam Therapeutics (BEAM - Free Report) which is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and has F’s for value, growth and momentum. The company reported earnings this morning and posted $316M in revenue when $17M was expected. This is a huge beat and should drive the stock much higher.
BEAM was higher by as much as 33% at the time of filming this video.
Viking Therapeutics (VKTX - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but released some good news on one of their drugs. This will be a competitor to Ozempic which has been very successful over the last year or so.
At the time of filming, the stock was up some 90% and at the time of writing this article I see the stock at $81 and that puts it up 110%. This is clearly a big mover and the run is probably just getting started.
Finally, we take a look at Exscientia (EXAI - Free Report) which is a low dollar stock that is not moving big today. This company utilizes AI to help other drug companies produce their products. The AI end of this story is certainly what is very attractive to the market right now and the company could see dramatic growth in the future.
HealthCare Innovators is a service at Zacks that is run by Kevin Cook. Now focuses on the best healthcare stocks and leverages the Zacks Rank and years of experience to provide subscribers with excellent stock recommendations, news and analysis. Be sure to check his service out!