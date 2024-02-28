Back to top

Sleep Number (SNBR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Sleep Number (SNBR - Free Report) reported revenue of $429.52 million, down 13.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.58, compared to -$0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $415.7 million, representing a surprise of +3.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.90.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sleep Number performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales change rates - Total Company: -14% versus -16.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Stores - End of period: 672 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 677.
  • Net Sales- Retail stores: $369 million compared to the $377.96 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Sleep Number have returned +44.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

