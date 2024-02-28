We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Redfin (RDFN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Redfin (RDFN - Free Report) reported $218.08 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 54.5%. EPS of -$0.20 for the same period compares to -$0.83 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $220.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21, the EPS surprise was +4.76%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Redfin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Real estate services transactions - Total: 13,338 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13,357.24 thousand.
- Average number of lead agents: 1,692 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,709.
- Real estate services transactions - Partner: 3,186 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,241.54 thousand.
- Real estate services revenue per transaction - Aggregate: $9963 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9888.43 thousand.
- Monthly average visitors: 43,861 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 44,980.2 thousand.
- Real estate services revenue per transaction - Partner: $2684 thousand compared to the $2545.81 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Real estate services transactions - Brokerage: 10,152 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,301.44 thousand.
- Real estate services revenue per transaction - Brokerage: $12248 thousand versus $12060.2 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue- Real estate services: $132.89 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $131.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.
- Revenue- Rentals: $49.18 million versus $49.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.
- Revenue- Mortgage: $26.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.70 million.
- Revenue- Other: $9.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +53.6%.
Shares of Redfin have returned -23.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.