Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Revolve Group (RVLV) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Revolve Group (RVLV - Free Report) reported $257.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $247.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was +150.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Revolve Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total orders placed: 2,022 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,963.19 thousand.
  • Average order value: $303 compared to the $272.48 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Active customers: 2,543 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,541.47 thousand.
  • Geographic Net Sales- United States: $213.66 million compared to the $202.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Rest of the world: $44.12 million versus $44.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.
  • Net Sales- FWRD: $37.75 million versus $37.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change.
  • Net Sales- REVOLVE: $220.03 million compared to the $209.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.
  • Gross profit- FWRD: $12.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.32 million.
  • Gross profit- REVOLVE: $121.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $113.42 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Revolve Group here>>>

Shares of Revolve Group have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise