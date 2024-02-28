Back to top

Beacon Roofing (BECN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.3 billion, up 16.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.72, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69, the EPS surprise was +1.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Beacon Roofing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Residential roofing products: 20.2% versus 19.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Complementary building products: 16% versus 10.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Non-residential roofing products: 11.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.5%.
  • Net sales- Residential roofing products: $1.16 billion versus $1.16 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change.
  • Net sales- Complementary building products: $510 million versus $497.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change.
  • Net sales- Non-residential roofing products: $626.70 million compared to the $581.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Beacon Roofing here>>>

Shares of Beacon Roofing have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

