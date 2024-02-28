We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Global Ship Lease (GSL) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) ending at $20.41, denoting a +1.09% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.
The containership owner's stock has dropped by 5.12% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Global Ship Lease in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 4, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $2.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $171.54 million, up 3.95% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Global Ship Lease is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Global Ship Lease is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.21. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.57.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.