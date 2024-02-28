Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About MannKind (MNKD) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, MannKind (MNKD - Free Report) reported revenue of $58.47 million, up 62.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was +300.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MannKind performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Royalties - collaborations: $21.03 million versus $19.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +120.3% change.
  • Revenues- Revenue - collaborations and services: $17.25 million compared to the $15.46 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Net revenue - commercial product sales: $20.20 million compared to the $19.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for MannKind here>>>

Shares of MannKind have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MannKind Corporation (MNKD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise