Agilon (AGL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Agilon Health (AGL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, up 53.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.41, compared to -$0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.28, the EPS surprise was -46.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Agilon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Medicare Advantage membership: 391,700 versus 390,592 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Direct Contracting beneficiaries (ACO REACH): 89,300 compared to the 86,350 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Medicare Advantage Members: 388,400 compared to the 386,200 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Medical services: $1.05 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52.9% change.
  • Revenues- Other operating: $2.53 million versus $2.50 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +175.6% change.
Shares of Agilon have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

