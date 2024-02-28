Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Imax (IMAX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Imax (IMAX - Free Report) reported revenue of $86.02 million, down 12.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $89.46 million, representing a surprise of -3.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +70.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Imax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total IMAX System installations: 69 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 45.
  • Revenues- Content Solutions: $19.09 million compared to the $23.63 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- All other: $4.44 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.14 million.
  • Revenues- Technology Products and Services: $62.49 million versus $62.71 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Gross Margin- Content solutions: $9.71 million versus $11.87 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross Margin- All Other: $4.10 million compared to the $1.55 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross Margin- Technology Products and Services: $29.88 million versus $33.71 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Imax here>>>

Shares of Imax have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

