D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS - Free Report) standing at $1.88, reflecting a -1.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.37%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 131.71% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of D-Wave Quantum Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, up 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.86 million, indicating a 102.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for D-Wave Quantum Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, D-Wave Quantum Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.