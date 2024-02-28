We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Rockwell Medical (RMTI - Free Report) closed at $1.37 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.37%.
The maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia's shares have seen an increase of 2.24% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 5.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rockwell Medical in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 21, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60%.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Rockwell Medical. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Rockwell Medical presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.