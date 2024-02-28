Back to top

Compared to Estimates, First Solar (FSLR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, First Solar (FSLR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.16 billion, up 15.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.25, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion, representing a surprise of -11.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Solar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Modules: $1.16 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Other: $0.96 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $29.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -99.4%.
  • Gross Profit- Modules: $501.25 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $488.17 million.
  • Gross Profit- Other: $0.78 million versus $13.95 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of First Solar have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

