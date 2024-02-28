Back to top

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC - Free Report) reported $465.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.6%. EPS of -$0.25 for the same period compares to -$0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $441.45 million, representing a surprise of +5.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -13.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alignment Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Medical Benefit Ratio: 89.4% versus 88.8% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Health Plan Membership - Ending: 119,200 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 118,059.
  • Revenues- Earned premiums: $459.01 million compared to the $436.80 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $6.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +272.8%.
Shares of Alignment Healthcare have returned -12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

