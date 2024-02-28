We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Civitas (CIVI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Civitas Resources (CIVI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.13 billion, up 38.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.20, compared to $2.49 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion, representing a surprise of -6.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.92.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Civitas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Crude Oil Equivalent: 278,788 BOE/D versus 277,504.8 BOE/D estimated by five analysts on average.
- Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Natural Gas Liquids: 68.88 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 64.27 thousands of barrels of oil.
- Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Natural Gas: 469.42 millions of cubic feet compared to the 470.36 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on four analysts.
- Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Crude Oil: 131.67 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 135 thousands of barrels of oil.
- Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - Crude Oil per Bbl (before): $77.04 compared to the $78.89 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - Natural Gas per Mcf (before): $1.83 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.47.
- Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - NGL per Bbl (before): $17.94 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.70.
Shares of Civitas have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.