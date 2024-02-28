Back to top

Civitas (CIVI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Civitas Resources (CIVI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.13 billion, up 38.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.20, compared to $2.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion, representing a surprise of -6.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Civitas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Crude Oil Equivalent: 278,788 BOE/D versus 277,504.8 BOE/D estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Natural Gas Liquids: 68.88 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 64.27 thousands of barrels of oil.
  • Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Natural Gas: 469.42 millions of cubic feet compared to the 470.36 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Crude Oil: 131.67 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 135 thousands of barrels of oil.
  • Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - Crude Oil per Bbl (before): $77.04 compared to the $78.89 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - Natural Gas per Mcf (before): $1.83 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.47.
  • Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - NGL per Bbl (before): $17.94 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.70.
Shares of Civitas have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

