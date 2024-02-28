Back to top

Myriad (MYGN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Myriad Genetics (MYGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $196.6 million, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to -$0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $194.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Myriad performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Product- Prenatal: $40 million compared to the $34.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.5% year over year.
  • Revenue by Product- Hereditary Cancer: $88.90 million versus $91.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
  • Revenue by Product- Pharmacogenomics: $35.60 million versus $33.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
  • Revenue by Product- Tumor Profiling: $32.10 million compared to the $37.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.
Shares of Myriad have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

