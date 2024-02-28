Back to top

Alcon (ALC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Alcon (ALC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.33 billion, up 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 billion, representing a surprise of -0.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alcon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales by region- United States: $1.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion.
  • Net sales by region- International: $1.27 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion.
  • Net Sales- Total Surgical- Equipment/other: $226 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $214.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.
  • Net Sales- Total Vision care: $980 million compared to the $982.85 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Total Surgical- Consumables: $688 million versus $680.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $23.26 million.
  • Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Contact lenses: $579 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $585.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.
  • Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Ocular health: $401 million compared to the $397.30 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Total Surgical- Implantables: $438 million versus $459.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Total Surgical: $1.35 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
Shares of Alcon have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

