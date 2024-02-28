Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Darling (DAR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Darling Ingredients (DAR - Free Report) reported $1.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.7%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was -16.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Darling performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Feed Ingredients: $1.05 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Fuel Ingredients: $144.61 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $124.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12%.
  • Net Sales- Food Ingredients: $423.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $473.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.
  • Segment EBITDA- Food Ingredients: $90.72 million compared to the $88.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment EBITDA- Corporate: -$18.43 million versus -$19.86 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment EBITDA- Fuel Ingredients: $26.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.14 million.
  • Segment EBITDA- Feed Ingredients: $213.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $176.68 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Darling here>>>

Shares of Darling have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise