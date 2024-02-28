Back to top

Integral Ad Science (IAS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Integral Ad Science (IAS - Free Report) reported revenue of $134.3 million, up 14.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.06, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $131.59 million, representing a surprise of +2.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Integral Ad Science performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Optimization revenue: $63.60 million versus $61.74 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Publisher revenue: $18.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.47 million.
  • Revenue- Measurement revenue: $52.60 million compared to the $52.18 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Integral Ad Science have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

