Green Dot (GDOT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Green Dot (
GDOT Quick Quote GDOT - Free Report) reported revenue of $361.72 million, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was -17.65%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Green Dot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating Revenues- B2B Services: $221.84 million versus $200.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.7% change. Operating Revenues- Money Movement Services: $29.37 million compared to the $37.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year. Operating Revenues- Consumer Services: $111.49 million versus $114.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.1% change. Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other: -$0.98 million compared to the -$2.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -128.8% year over year. Operating Revenues- Interchange revenues: $52.05 million compared to the $59.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.9% year over year. Operating Revenues- Card revenues and other fees: $272.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $237.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.8%. Operating Revenues- Interest income, net: $8.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.2%. Operating Revenues- Cash processing revenues: $33.49 million compared to the $42.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year. Segment Profit- Consumer Services: $37.74 million compared to the $45.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment Profit- Corporate and Other: -$40.03 million compared to the -$54.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment Profit- Money Movement Services: $9.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.14 million. Segment Profit- B2B Services: $18.50 million versus $20.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Green Dot here>>>
Shares of Green Dot have returned -11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Green Dot (GDOT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2023, Green Dot (GDOT - Free Report) reported revenue of $361.72 million, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was -17.65%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Green Dot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Green Dot here>>>
- Operating Revenues- B2B Services: $221.84 million versus $200.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.7% change.
- Operating Revenues- Money Movement Services: $29.37 million compared to the $37.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Consumer Services: $111.49 million versus $114.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.1% change.
- Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other: -$0.98 million compared to the -$2.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -128.8% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Interchange revenues: $52.05 million compared to the $59.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.9% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Card revenues and other fees: $272.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $237.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.8%.
- Operating Revenues- Interest income, net: $8.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.2%.
- Operating Revenues- Cash processing revenues: $33.49 million compared to the $42.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year.
- Segment Profit- Consumer Services: $37.74 million compared to the $45.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Segment Profit- Corporate and Other: -$40.03 million compared to the -$54.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Segment Profit- Money Movement Services: $9.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.14 million.
- Segment Profit- B2B Services: $18.50 million versus $20.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Green Dot have returned -11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.