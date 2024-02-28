Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Inter Parfums (IPAR - Free Report) reported $328.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $328.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was -8.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Inter Parfums performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Europe: $201.90 million compared to the $206 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- United States: $128.36 million compared to the $127.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Other: $1.60 million compared to the $5.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Middle East: $24.70 million versus $26.61 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Asia: $53.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47.47 million.
  • Net Sales- Central and South America: $21 million versus $22.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Inter Parfums here>>>

Shares of Inter Parfums have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise