Open Lending (LPRO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Open Lending (LPRO - Free Report) reported $14.94 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 44.3%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.5 million, representing a surprise of -45.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -180.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Open Lending performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Profit share: -$1.13 million compared to the $12.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -118.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Program fees: $13.48 million compared to the $12.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Claims administration service fees: $2.59 million compared to the $2.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
Shares of Open Lending have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

