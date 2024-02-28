Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2024, Urban Outfitters (
URBN Quick Quote URBN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.49 billion, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was -5.48%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Urban Outfitters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People Stores: 198 compared to the 198 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters: 262 versus 262 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie Stores: 237 versus 238 estimated by four analysts on average. Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change: 4.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.8%. Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters - YoY change: -13.6% versus -13% estimated by four analysts on average. Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters Stores: $372.57 million versus $369.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change. Net sales by brand- Anthropologie Stores: $679.52 million compared to the $678.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year. Net sales by brand- Free People Stores: $362.27 million compared to the $332.70 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year. Net sales by brand- Nuuly: $63.08 million compared to the $73.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.6% year over year. Net sales by brand- Menus & Venues: $8.76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.03 million. Net sales- Retail operations: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year. Net sales- Wholesale operations: $54.37 million compared to the $52.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Urban Outfitters here>>>
Shares of Urban Outfitters have returned +17.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended January 2024, Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.49 billion, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was -5.48%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Urban Outfitters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Urban Outfitters here>>>
- Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People Stores: 198 compared to the 198 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters: 262 versus 262 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie Stores: 237 versus 238 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change: 4.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.8%.
- Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters - YoY change: -13.6% versus -13% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters Stores: $372.57 million versus $369.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.
- Net sales by brand- Anthropologie Stores: $679.52 million compared to the $678.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year.
- Net sales by brand- Free People Stores: $362.27 million compared to the $332.70 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year.
- Net sales by brand- Nuuly: $63.08 million compared to the $73.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.6% year over year.
- Net sales by brand- Menus & Venues: $8.76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.03 million.
- Net sales- Retail operations: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.
- Net sales- Wholesale operations: $54.37 million compared to the $52.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.
Shares of Urban Outfitters have returned +17.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.