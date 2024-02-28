Back to top

Lemonade (LMND) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Lemonade (LMND - Free Report) reported revenue of $115.5 million, up 30.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.61, compared to -$0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $113.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.79, the EPS surprise was +22.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lemonade performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • In force premium (end of period): $747.30 million compared to the $730.57 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross loss ratio: 77% versus 83% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net loss ratio: 78% versus 81.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Customers (end of period): 2,026,918 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,012,985.
  • Premium per Customer (end of period): $369 versus $362.78 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net investment income: $7.10 million versus $7.40 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +91.9% change.
  • Ceding commission income: $18.40 million compared to the $17.20 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.
  • Commission income: $6.10 million compared to the $4.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +60.5% year over year.
  • Net earned premium: $83.90 million compared to the $84.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.8% year over year.
Shares of Lemonade have returned +14.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

