Supernus (SUPN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN - Free Report) reported revenue of $164.31 million, down 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $154.44 million, representing a surprise of +6.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -95.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Supernus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product sales- Trokendi XR: $19.60 million compared to the $14.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -65.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- Oxtellar XR: $31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- Qelbree: $46.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +96.6%.
  • Revenues- Net product sales: $156.02 million versus $148.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change.
  • Revenues- Royalty revenues: $8.30 million versus $5.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +134.2% change.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- GOCOVRI: $32 million compared to the $36.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- Other: $8.30 million compared to the $7.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- APOKYN: $18.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
Shares of Supernus have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

