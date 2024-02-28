We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Permian Resources (PR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Permian Resources (PR - Free Report) reported $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 47.4%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +6.06%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Permian Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average daily net production - Total: 285,161 BOE/D compared to the 265,311.1 BOE/D average estimate based on six analysts.
- Average daily net production volume - Natural gas: 478,781 Mcf/D compared to the 467,293.3 Mcf/D average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average daily net production volume - NGL: 68,774 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 59,794.59 BBL/D.
- Average daily net production volume - Oil: 136,590 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 127,736.9 BBL/D.
- Average sales prices - Gas - Including Derivative Cash Settlements: $1.59 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.10.
- Average sales prices - Oil - Including Derivative Cash Settlements: $77.14 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $78.06.
- Average sales price - Oil: $76.61 versus $77.37 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average sales price - Natural gas: $1.50 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.11.
- Average sales price - NGL: $21.57 compared to the $20.48 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Permian Resources have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.