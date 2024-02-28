Back to top

OPKO Health (OPK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

OPKO Health (OPK - Free Report) reported $181.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. EPS of -$0.09 for the same period compares to -$0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $178.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how OPKO Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Revenue from transfer of intellectual property and other: $14.70 million versus $10.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +81.5% change.
  • Revenues- Revenue from products: $43 million compared to the $37.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Revenue from services: $124.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $130.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.9%.
Shares of OPKO Health have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

