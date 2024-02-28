Back to top

Chemed (CHE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Chemed (CHE - Free Report) reported $585.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%. EPS of $6.60 for the same period compares to $5.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $587.45 million, representing a surprise of -0.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chemed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Medicare cap allowance: -$2.38 million compared to the -$2.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.6% year over year.
  • Service revenues and sales- Roto-Rooter: $235.91 million compared to the $235.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
  • Service revenues and sales- VITAS: $350 million compared to the $344.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.
Shares of Chemed have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

