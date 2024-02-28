Gulfport (GPOR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Gulfport Energy (
GPOR Quick Quote GPOR - Free Report) reported $489.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 50.2%. EPS of $3.10 for the same period compares to $3.18 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $306.77 million, representing a surprise of +59.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.56.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Gulfport performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Production volume per day - Gas equivalent: 1,063,341 Mcfe/D compared to the 1,059,868 Mcfe/D average estimate based on three analysts. Production volume per day - NGL: 10,923 BBL/D compared to the 11,140.22 BBL/D average estimate based on three analysts. Production volume per day - Oil and condensate: 3,498 BBL/D compared to the 3,141.68 BBL/D average estimate based on three analysts. Production volume per day - Natural gas: 976,820 Mcf/D compared to the 975,110.3 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts. Average price, including settled derivatives - Natural gas: $2.91 per thousand cubic feet versus $2.79 per thousand cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average. Average price, including settled derivatives - Oil and condensate: 70.15 $/Bbl versus the two-analyst average estimate of 68.47 $/Bbl. Average price without the impact of derivatives - NGL: 26.65 $/Bbl versus 26.53 $/Bbl estimated by two analysts on average. Average price without the impact of derivatives - Oil and condensate: 73.47 $/Bbl versus the two-analyst average estimate of 77.67 $/Bbl. Average price without the impact of derivatives - Natural Gas: $2.37 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.69 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Natural gas sales: $212.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $259.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -54.6%. Revenues- Oil and condensate sales: $23.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.6%. Revenues- Natural gas liquid sales: $26.78 million versus $29.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Gulfport here>>>
Shares of Gulfport have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
