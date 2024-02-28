ProAssurance (
ProAssurance (PRA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
ProAssurance (PRA - Free Report) reported $284.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. EPS of -$0.05 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $279.49 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04, the EPS surprise was -225.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how ProAssurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Combined Ratio: 112% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 110.7%.
- Net Loss Ratio: 78.9% versus 80.9% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Underwriting Expense Ratio: 33.1% compared to the 29.8% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Underwriting Expense Ratio - Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance: 33.9% compared to the 33% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net premiums earned: $247.33 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $244.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.
- Net investment income: $33.71 million versus $32.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.
- Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries: $1.34 million versus $1.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -226.6% change.
- Other income(loss): $3.91 million versus $2.24 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -202.7% change.
- Net Premiums Earned- Specialty Property & Casualty: $193.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $194.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
- Net Premiums Earned- Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance: $15.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.5%.
- Net Premiums Earned- Workers Compensation: $38.33 million versus $40.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.
- Net investment income- Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance: $0.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.2%.
Shares of ProAssurance have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.