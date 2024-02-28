Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

agilon health, inc. (AGL - Free Report) is a senior healthcare provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB - Free Report) is a multifaceted technology solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN - Free Report) is an automotive service provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 60 days.

