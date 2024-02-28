Back to top

NRG Energy (NRG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.14 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents by 21.3%. The company reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the year-ago quarter.

In 2023, the company reported a GAAP loss of $1.12 per share against earnings of $5.17 in 2022.

Revenues

Total revenues came in at $6.81 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.76 billion by 12.2%. The figure also declined 13.4% from $7.86 billion recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for 2023 were $28.8 billion, down 8.6% from the prior-year level of $31.5 billion.

 

Highlights of the Release

The company recorded adjusted EBITDA of $844 million, up 82.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $463 million.

The company’s total operating costs and expenses in 2023 were $30 billion, up 1.3% from $29.6 billion in 2022.

Operating income for 2023 totaled $384 million compared with $2.02 billion in 2022.

Financial Highlights

As of Dec 31, 2023, NRG had cash and cash equivalents worth $541 million compared with $430 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

As of Dec 31, 2023, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $10.13 billion compared with $7.98 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.

Cash used by operating activities in 2023 totaled $221 million against $360 million cash provided in the previous year.

Capital expenditures totaled $598 million in 2023 compared with $367 million in the previous year.

Guidance

NRG Energy reaffirmed its 2024 guidance of $3.3-$3.55 billion for Adjusted EBITDA and $1.83-$2.1 billion for Free Cash Flow before Growth.

For 2024, the company reiterated its previously announced capital allocation plan that includes $500 million in debt paydown, $825 million in share repurchases and an 8% increase of the annual common dividend.

Zacks Rank

The company has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

