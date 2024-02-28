Back to top

Compared to Estimates, TJX (TJX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

TJX (TJX - Free Report) reported $16.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $0.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.2 billion, representing a surprise of +1.30%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TJX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total: 5% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods: 7% compared to the 5% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx: 5% versus 4.5% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Consolidated Same Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia): 3% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada - YoY change: 6% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of stores - U.S. - T.J. Maxx: 1,319 compared to the 1,320 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - U.S. - Marshalls: 1,197 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,204.
  • Number of stores - Total: 4,954 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,970.
  • Net Sales- Marmaxx: $10.04 billion versus $9.91 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.
  • Net Sales- TJX International: $2.10 billion compared to the $2.05 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- TJX Canada: $1.47 billion versus $1.40 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
  • Net Sales- HomeGoods: $2.81 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.
Shares of TJX have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

