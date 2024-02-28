Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Astec Industries (ASTE) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Astec Industries (ASTE - Free Report) reported revenue of $337.2 million, down 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $353.08 million, representing a surprise of -4.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +45.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Astec Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Corporate and Other: $1.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.65 million.
  • Revenues- Infrastructure Group: $240 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $247.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
  • Revenues- Materials Solutions: $95.40 million compared to the $117.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.1% year over year.
Shares of Astec Industries have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

