Steven Madden (SHOO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Steven Madden (SHOO - Free Report) reported $519.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $510.85 million, representing a surprise of +1.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Steven Madden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Commission and licensing fee income: $2.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
  • Total Revenue- Net Sales: $517.05 million compared to the $508.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Direct-to-Consumer: $162.30 million versus $154.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.
  • Revenue- Total Wholesale: $354.80 million compared to the $354.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year.
Shares of Steven Madden have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

