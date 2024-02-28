Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Frontdoor (FTDR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Frontdoor (FTDR - Free Report) reported $366 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $358.73 million, representing a surprise of +2.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +900.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Frontdoor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customer retention rate: 76.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 76.1%.
  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Renewals: $285 million compared to the $287.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.
  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Other: $18 million versus $12.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50% change.
  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Direct-to-consumer (First-Year): $37 million compared to the $35.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14% year over year.
  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Real estate (First-Year): $26 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.1%.
Shares of Frontdoor have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

