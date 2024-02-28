Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Squarespace (SQSP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Squarespace (SQSP - Free Report) reported $270.72 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.3%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $263.78 million, representing a surprise of +2.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -75.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Squarespace performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total bookings: $286.12 million compared to the $267.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Annual run-rate revenue (ARRR): $1.11 billion compared to the $1.10 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Merchandise Value (GMV): $1.65 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average revenue per unique subscription (ARPUS): $228.02 compared to the $234.65 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Unique subscriptions: 5 compared to the 4 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Commerce: $82.29 million compared to the $77.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Presence: $188.43 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $182.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.2%.
Shares of Squarespace have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

