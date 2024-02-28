Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Patterson Cos. (
PDCO Quick Quote PDCO - Free Report) reported $1.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion, representing a surprise of -1.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Patterson Cos. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- Dental supply: $637.14 million compared to the $633.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Net sales- Animal Health: $967.28 million compared to the $987.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year. Net sales- Corporate: $11.68 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.7%. Consolidated Net Sales- Consumable- Total: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Consolidated Net Sales- Value-added services and Other- Total: $108.54 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $106.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%. Net Sales- Dental supply- Consumable: $350.95 million compared to the $343.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year. Net Sales- Dental supply- Equipment and software: $211.35 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $210.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%. Net sales- Dental supply- Value-added services and other: $74.83 million versus $77.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change. Net Sales- Animal Health- Value-added services and Other: $22.03 million versus $18.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +73.6% change. Net Sales- Animal Health- Equipment and software: $33.91 million versus $37.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.9% change. Net Sales- Animal Health- Consumable: $911.34 million versus $930.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change. Consolidated Net Sales- Equipment and Software- Total: $245.26 million compared to the $248.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.
Shares of Patterson Cos. have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
View all Key Company Metrics for Patterson Cos. here>>>
